Maddie’s First Warning Forecast: Dorian impacts ending, improvements for the weekend

FLASH FLOOD WARNING: For the cities of Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake and northeastern Currituck county until 9:30 pm Friday.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: Continues for portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Pasquotank, Perquimans, and Western Currituck. In southeast Virginia, Chesapeake, Norfolk/Portsmouth, and Virginia Beach until 8pm Friday.

Flooding from Hurricane Dorian will continue before receding this evening. Overnight, areas can expect minor flooding around 4 am but levels will not be as high as what we had Friday afternoon. Expect rough surf and some minor coastal/tidal flooding to linger through the weekend.

The rain has come to an end. Hurricane Dorian will race out to sea overnight and our skies will gradually clear. High pressure will build in just in time for the weekend.

Saturday will be a cleanup day for many across our area and mother nature will help with those efforts. Skies will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 80s. There will be only a slight chance of rain Saturday afternoon.

A cold front will begin to approach SE Virginia and NE North Carolina Sunday. That will lead to a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 80s. Storm chances will increase during the second half of the day, but it is not expected to be a washout.

The front will stall through early next week leading to continued rain chances and cool highs in the low 80s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed)

UV Index: 1 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Dorian: The eye of Hurricane Dorian was located near latitude 36.9 North, longitude 72.7 West. Dorian is moving toward the northeast near 24 mph (39 km/h), and this general motion with an additional increase in forward speed is expected through Sunday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian should move move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England tonight and Saturday morning, and then across Nova Scotia late Saturday or Saturday night.

Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph (150 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is possible during the next 24 hours. After that time, Dorian is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds Saturday night or Sunday while it is near or over eastern Canada.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 230 miles (370 km).

Gabrielle: The center of Tropical Storm Gabrielle was located near latitude 27.9 North, longitude 39.6 West. Gabrielle is moving toward the northwest near 17 mph (28 km/h). A turn to the west-northwest with a slight decrease in forward speed are expected on Saturday. Gabrielle is forecast to gradually turn to the northwest and north on Sunday, then move at a faster pace to the northeast on Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Gabrielle is anticipated to become a hurricane by late Sunday or Monday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.

1. A broad area of low pressure located just southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing limited shower and thunderstorm activity. Little, if any, development of this disturbance is expected for the next couple of days, but environmental conditions are likely to become more conducive for a tropical depression to form by Tuesday or Wednesday while the system moves westward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…10 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…70 percent.

2. Disorganized cloudiness and showers located a few hundred miles northeast of the Leeward Islands are associated with a trough of low pressure. Significant development of this system is not expected during the next several days while it moves slowly west-northwestward to northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…10 percent.

