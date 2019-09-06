Power outage numbers in the region due to Hurricane Dorian
Injury Report: Redskins vs. Eagles – Week 1

Posted 4:16 pm, September 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:19PM, September 6, 2019

Tight end Jordan Reed #86 of the Washington Redskins is hit. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Sunday, when the Redskins open their season at the Eagles, the team will be as healthy as it’ll be all season. However, that does not mean Washington will be 100 percent.

Rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins will serve as the backup to Case Keenum, as Colt McCoy is OUT for the game with a leg injury. Cornerback Fabian Moreau will not play either, as he’s out with an ankle injury.

Tight end Jordan Reed (concussion), defensive tackle Caleb Brantley (foot) and linebacker Cassanova McKinzy (concussion) are all listed as questionable for the game.

