Hyde Co. officials dispatching air transportation units to evacuate Ocracoke Island residents

OCRACOKE ISLAND, N.C. – Due to the hazardous conditions on Ocracoke Island from Hurricane Dorian, Hyde County officials are dispatching air transportation units to help evacuate people who need to leave.

There is a shelter in Washington County that has food, medical supplies and power. Air units will take residents to Dare County, where a vehicle will then take them to the shelter location.

If you are planning to leave, please contact the Hyde County EOC at (252) 926-3715 so officials can have an accurate headcount and direct you to the pickup location.

Priority will be given to the elderly and anyone who has medical needs or other special circumstances.

Officials are hoping the ferry routes will be evaluated Saturday, and they will continue evacuation via ferries as soon they are able. They will also send commodities and additional personnel as soon as possible.

If you have any unmet needs or concerns, you are asked to contact the EOC at (252) 926-3715. If you have an emergency, call 911.

