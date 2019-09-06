× First Warning Forecast: Dorian to bring lashing rain, damaging winds, major flooding and power outages to coastal North Carolina and Virginia

TORNADO WATCH: For Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Dare, Bertie, Hertford, Currituck, Pasquotank, Gates, Chowan, Perquimans, and Camden. Short-lived, spin-up tornadoes possible overnight through 7am Friday.

HURRICANE WARNING: For Dare, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Hertford and Chowan counties including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds. This means hurricane force winds in excess of 74 mph are expected within the next 36 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: For Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, Surry, Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, York, James City, Williamsburg, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, Northampton (VA), Accomack, Gates, Hertford, Bertie, Northampton (NC). This means winds in excess of 39 mph are expected within the next 36 hours

STORM SURGE WARNING: For Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Isle of Wight, James City, Williamsburg, Dare, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Hertford, Bertie. Life-threatening storm surge possible.

FLASH FLOOD WARNING: For Perquimans, Bertie, Chowan until 6:45 am.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: For Northampton (VA), York, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Isle of Wight, Suffolk, Southampton, Franklin, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Northampton (NC), Hertford, Bertie, Gates, Chowan, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Dare. This means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

COASTAL FLOOD WATCH: For Gloucester, Middlesex, Mathews, York, Accomack, Northampton (VA). A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop.

Tracking Hurricane Dorian…Dorian will continue to track northeast along the North Carolina coast overnight through Friday. Expect damaging wind gusts, major flooding, heavy rain and possible tornadoes. Widespread power outages likely.

A rocky night and Friday on tap. Expect the heaviest and most widespread rain to occur early Friday morning. Expect 8-10 inches for portions of the Albemarle and Outer Banks, 6-8 for Southside and portions of Gates and Bertie County, 4-6 for the Lower Peninsula and Eastern Shore and 2-4 inches for the Middle Peninsula and portions of Surry, Sussex and Accomack County.

Tropical storm (39+mph) force winds are likely for all of Hampton Roads and portions of North Carolina including Northampton, Herford, Gates, and Bertie County. Hurricane (74+ mph) force winds are likely for the Albemarle and on the Outer Banks, especially closer to Hatteras. The strongest winds will move in Friday morning through midday.

We will also see coastal flooding on Friday. Storm surge of 2-4 feet in Hampton Roads and the Albemarle, 3-6 feet for the Outer Banks is possible. One of the impacts we’re most worried about is tidal flooding. High tide at Sewells Point is at 4 PM on Friday. Right now, we could see major flooding. So even though the rain will be moving out, our problems will be just beginning. Many flood prone areas will become inundated and impassable during that time period.

Dorian will shoot off to the northeast Friday night and high pressure will build in just in time for the weekend. Expect clearing skies with low rain chances for the weekend. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 80s. Expect rough surf and some coastal/tidal flooding to linger through the weekend.

Tropical Update

Dorian is moving toward the northeast near 15 mph, and this general motion is expected to continue with an increase in forward speed through Saturday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will move near or over the coast of North Carolina during the next several hours. The center should move to the southeast of extreme southeastern New England tonight and Saturday morning, and then across Nova Scotia late Saturday or Saturday night. Maximum sustained winds are near 90 mph with higher gusts.

Slow weakening is expected during the next few days. However, Dorian should remain a powerful hurricane as the center moves near or along the coast of North Carolina. Dorian is forecast to become a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-force winds by Saturday night as it approaches Nova Scotia. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 220 miles.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle is moving toward the northwest near 14 mph. A turn to the west-northwest with a slight increase in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days. A decrease in forward speed and a turn to the north are forecast to occur on Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast through Friday. Thereafter, slow strengthening is expected over the weekend.

A small area of low pressure located several hundred miles northeast of Bermuda is producing limited showers and thunderstorms, well to the southeast of the center. Development of this system is expected to be limited due to unfavorable upper level winds.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms located several hundred miles east of the Leeward Islands are associated with a tropical wave. Development, if any, will be slow to occur while it moves slowly northwestward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (10%)

A broad area of low pressure along a tropical wave located near the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Gradual development of this system is possible, and a tropical depression could form while it moves westward across the tropical Atlantic Ocean through early next week. Enhanced rainfall is possible across the Cabo Verde Islands through early Friday as the disturbance moves through the region.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (60%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

