Power outage numbers in the region due to Hurricane Dorian
Here’s the latest on Hurricane Dorian’s track
Find out if you live in a flood zone

Driver arrested for DUI in Kill Devil Hills after vehicle swept into ocean

Posted 5:36 pm, September 6, 2019, by

Photo Gallery

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. – A driver was arrested after his vehicle was swept into the ocean and he became trapped in the vehicle Friday, the Kill Devil Hills Police Department said.

According to the department, dispatch received a call at 2:30 p.m. saying that a white pickup truck had entered the ocean at Arch Street. The passenger was able to get out, but the driver was still in the vehicle.

When officers arrived on-scene, they were able to get the driver, identified as 41-year-old Kill Devil Hills man Troy J. Topash, out of the vehicle. Topash was determined to be impaired and was arrested.

Kill Devil Hills Ocean Rescue was able to secure the pickup with a tow strap to prevent it from washing away, and a towing company extracted the truck from the ocean.

Kill Devil Hills was still under curfew and feeling the effects of Hurricane Dorian, the department said.

Click here for more Dorian coverage.

Interactive Hurricane Tracker |  Interactive Radar |  Latest Forecast | Warnings 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.