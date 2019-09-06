Derrick Nnadi, Virginia Beach native, named NFL Players Association Community MVP

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NFLPA Communications) – Derrick Nnadi has been named Week 0 NFLPA Community MVP for providing a shopping spree for a victim’s family following the Virginia Beach mass shooting and hosting two back-to-school events for kids in Kansas City and Southeast Virginia.

“Being named NFLPA Community MVP is such an honor,” Nnadi said. “I feel so fortunate to be in a position to impact and change lives however possible. Many kids aren’t fully able to take part in the back-to-school season.”.

Entering his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Nnadi decided to give back to the two communities that mean the most to him:his hometown of Virginia Beach and his team city of Kansas City. After a mass shooting took place in his native city on May 31, the defensive lineman decided to extend a helping hand. The defensive lineman surprised the Nixon family, who tragically lost their mother, with a back-to-school shopping spree. Nnadi also brought a smile to 10 other kids at the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Virginia by sending each a backpack full of supplies and a custom card wishing them good luck for the school year.

In August, Nnadi took a break from his own preparation for the upcoming season to surprise 10 members of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City with a back-to-school shopping spree at DICK’S Sporting Goods. The former third-round draft pick made a point to connect with each kid, picking out clothes and shoes while offering his fashion advice when asked.

“As my father says, ‘As Nnadis, we don’t receive, we give,’” Derrick said. “It was very fulfilling to help some special people get ready for the school year ahead.”

These events are just the latest in a string of community initiatives that Nnadi has been involved with in Virginia Beach and Kansas City. He has held a Thanksgiving turkey drive, participated in the Hampton Roads Youth Foundation weekend and recently took part in the Chiefs annual visit to the Ronald McDonald House to kick off Red Friday Week leading up to the team’s opening game. During the 2019 season, Nnadi will be partnering with KC Pet Project to personally pay for a dog’s adoption fees every time the Chiefs win.

In honor of Nnadi being named this week’s Community MVP, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 contribution to his foundation or charity of choice. The program’s supporting partner Pledge It has also set up a crowdfunding campaign in Nnadi’s name to benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City. Supporters can pledge contributions based on Nnadi’s season total in tackles or they can make a flat donation.

Nnadi, along with the other 2019 Community MVPs, will become eligible for this year’s Alan Page Community Award, which is the highest honor that the NFLPA can bestow upon a player.

The NFLPA Community MVP program recognizes NFL players who are making a positive impact in their local communities. Each week during the regular season, the NFLPA will celebrate one NFL player who has demonstrated a commitment to giving back to his community. Please visit our website to read more about the program as well as the current and past winners.