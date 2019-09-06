A fighter jet fired a rocket into the Arizona desert. It wasn’t supposed to

A routine training mission turned out to be anything but that aboard an Air Force plane in Arizona.

The fighter jet unintentionally launched a rocket that slammed into the desert outside of Tucson. No one was hurt.

The plane, an A-10C Thunderbolt II, was on a training mission Thursday around the Jackal Military Operations Area, located about 60 miles northeast of Tucson.

The M-156 rocket that was launched landed in an uninhabited area and caused no injuries, damage or fires, according to the Air Force.

“This training area is not designated for munitions release,” a statement from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base said. The Air Force says it’s investigating the incident.

CNN has reached out to the air base for more information and is waiting to hear back.

The A-10C Thunderbolt II is assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron, which is part of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s 355th Fighter Wing. The wing is responsible for the training and deployment of A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots.