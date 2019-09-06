Power outage numbers in the region due to Hurricane Dorian
Full list of local school, business and organization closings
Here’s the latest on Hurricane Dorian’s track
Find out if you live in a flood zone

A fighter jet fired a rocket into the Arizona desert. It wasn’t supposed to

Posted 10:35 am, September 6, 2019, by

A routine training mission turned out to be anything but that aboard an Air Force plane in Arizona.

The fighter jet unintentionally launched a rocket that slammed into the desert outside of Tucson. No one was hurt.

The plane, an A-10C Thunderbolt II, was on a training mission Thursday around the Jackal Military Operations Area, located about 60 miles northeast of Tucson.

The M-156 rocket that was launched landed in an uninhabited area and caused no injuries, damage or fires, according to the Air Force.

“This training area is not designated for munitions release,” a statement from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base said. The Air Force says it’s investigating the incident.

CNN has reached out to the air base for more information and is waiting to hear back.

The A-10C Thunderbolt II is assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron, which is part of Davis-Monthan Air Force Base’s 355th Fighter Wing. The wing is responsible for the training and deployment of A-10C Thunderbolt II pilots.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.