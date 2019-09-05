Watch: American flag flies off the coast of North Carolina during Hurricane Dorian

ATLANTIC OCEAN/NORTH CAROLINA – The American flag atop the Frying Pan Tower is still flying ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s impacts on the area.

The livestream, provided from a bed and breakfast located 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina, captures high winds and rough seas as the storm approaches.

The flag can be seen roughed up from the wind, while waves surrounding the Frying Pan Tower crash into the once-U.S. Coast Guard Light Station, which was turned into a bed and breakfast in 2010.

Global Positioning Systems and radar made the Tower obsolete, so the Coast Guard abandoned the station in 2004, according to the bed and breakfast’s website.

