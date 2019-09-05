VDOT employees have all eyes on the roads ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - As Hurricane Dorian closes in on our area, Virginia Department of Transportation employees are monitoring our region's highways.

At Traffic Command Center in Virginia Beach, VDOT representatives are acting as the agency's eyes and brain, fielding calls from residents and drivers.

The calls range from questions to concerns on the road.

The real action is behind closed doors. There are monitors that let you see all of Hampton Roads' highways and the people keeping a close eye on each one.

They’re crucial 24/7, but they’re going to be closely paying attention to everything that they see.

However, there are only so many cameras giving VDOT a wider look at the roads. That's why they say they need your eyes, too.

"These don’t see 100% of our roadways, so if there’s something that’s happening, let us know. Even if we do see it, we need you to let us know," said VDOT Communications Manager Holly Christopher.

As Dorian inches closer, VDOT says they're already expecting roads to get hit by falling trees, power lines and debris.

They are also looking out for motorists in trouble.

"We’ve got a lot of rain coming in, so obviously the risk of accidents is higher, so they’ll be monitoring the roads for that."

If these employees see any trouble, they'll deploy road crews to help a troubled drivers or remove whatever is in the way.

"We don’t want to see anybody being hurt or having issues on the road, so again we encourage people to not drive and if they do, obey all the laws and take it slow."

And as a reminder: If you see emergency vehicles on the road, you're advised to move over.

If you see an issue on the road, you’re encouraged to call 511 or 1-800-FOR-ROAD.