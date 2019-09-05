Tornado hits Emerald Isle, North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Dorian

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City, North Carolina, announced Thursday that a tornado caused damage in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, at around 9 a.m.

A waterspout off Emerald Isle. This was around 9 AM, Bogue Inlet Pier courtesy @surfline #dorian Please seen an interior room if you are under a Tornado WARNING along the Crystal Coast! pic.twitter.com/Fw0RRrw6ZJ — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 5, 2019

Getting some pictures into the office of the damage in Emerald Isle, NC caused by a tornado around 9 AM this morning. We thinking of those that have suffered damage. PLEASE have multiple ways to receive warnings the next 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/UbU68ww4V4 — NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) September 5, 2019

The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department shared photos of the tornado’s aftermath on Facebook.

Town officials said a tornado formed by the Salty Pirate Water Park of Emerald Isle and the RV Park, CBS 6 reported.

“Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Emerald Isle experienced a water spout / tornado,” Emerald Island Public Information Officer Matt Zapp said. “There is property damage in the vicinity of Island and Reed Drives. Boardwalk RV Walk suffered the most severe damage.”

No injuries have been reported.

