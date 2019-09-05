Full list of local school, business and organization closings
ACTION DAY: Here’s the latest on Hurricane Dorian’s track
ACTION DAY: Interactive hurricane tracker

Tornado hits Emerald Isle, North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Dorian

Posted 12:09 pm, September 5, 2019, by

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City, North Carolina, announced Thursday that a tornado caused damage in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, at around 9 a.m.

The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department shared photos of the tornado’s aftermath on Facebook.

Town officials said a tornado formed by the Salty Pirate Water Park of Emerald Isle and the RV Park, CBS 6 reported.

“Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Emerald Isle experienced a water spout / tornado,” Emerald Island Public Information Officer Matt Zapp said. “There is property damage in the vicinity of Island and Reed Drives. Boardwalk RV Walk suffered the most severe damage.”

No injuries have been reported.

Click here for more Dorian coverage.

Interactive Hurricane Tracker |  Interactive Radar |  Latest Forecast | Warnings 

Photo Gallery

Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.