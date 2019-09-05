Tornado hits Emerald Isle, North Carolina ahead of Hurricane Dorian

The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City, North Carolina, announced Thursday that a tornado caused damage in Emerald Isle, North Carolina, at around 9 a.m.
The Pine Knoll Shores Police Department shared photos of the tornado’s aftermath on Facebook.
Town officials said a tornado formed by the Salty Pirate Water Park of Emerald Isle and the RV Park, CBS 6 reported.
“Shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday, Emerald Isle experienced a water spout / tornado,” Emerald Island Public Information Officer Matt Zapp said. “There is property damage in the vicinity of Island and Reed Drives. Boardwalk RV Walk suffered the most severe damage.”
No injuries have been reported.
