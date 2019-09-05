× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain, wind, and major flooding to end the work week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

HURRICANE WARNING: For Dare, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Hertford and Chowan counties including the Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds. This means hurricane force winds in excess of 74 mph are expected within the next 36 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: For Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Franklin, Southampton, Surry, Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, York, James City, Williamsburg, Gloucester, Mathews, Middlesex, Northampton (VA), Accomack, Gates, Hertford, Bertie, Northampton (NC). This means winds in excess of 39 mph are expected within the next 36 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: for Sussex County. This means tropical storm force winds in excess of 39 mph will be possible within the next 48 hours.

STORM SURGE WARNING: For Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Suffolk, Surry, Isle of Wight, James City, Williamsburg, Dare, Currituck, Camden, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Hertford, Bertie. Life-threatening storm surge possible.

FLASH FLOOD WATCH: For Northampton (VA), York, Newport News, Hampton, Poquoson, Isle of Wight, Suffolk, Southampton, Franklin, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Northampton (NC), Hertford, Bertie, Gates, Chowan, Perquimans, Pasquotank, Camden, Currituck, Dare. This means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding.

COASTAL FLOOD WATCH: For Gloucester, Middlesex, Mathews, York, Accomack, Northampton (VA). A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop.

Thursday morning will be your last chance to get anything you need ahead of Hurricane Dorian. Skies will be mostly cloudy today with the outer rain bands of Dorian moving in, mainly this afternoon and evening. A strong to serve storm is possible in eastern North Carolina. The wind will be light this morning but will pick up speed out of the northeast at 10-20 mph by the late afternoon. Expect high temperatures in the low 80s. The heaviest rain will move in overnight and through most of the day Friday. Winds will also continue to pick up overnight.

We will feel the biggest impacts from Hurricane Dorian on Friday. Expect widespread heavy rain Friday morning, tapering off by the late afternoon. We could see 4-8 inches of rainfall across much of eastern North Carolina and parts of southeastern VA, with locally higher totals possible. Expect 2-4 inches of rain for the peninsulas and inland.

Tropical storm (39+mph) force winds are likely for most of Hampton Roads and portions of inland North Carolina. Hurricane (74+ mph) force winds are likely for the Albemarle and on the Outer Banks, especially closer to Hatteras. The strongest winds will move in Friday morning through midday.

We will also see coastal flooding on Friday. Storm surge of 2-4 feet in Hampton Roads and the Albemarle, 3-6 feet for the Outer Banks is possible. One of the impacts we’re most worried about is tidal flooding. High tide at Sewells Point is at 4 PM on Friday. Right now, we could see major flooding. Many flood prone areas will become inundated and impassable during that time period.

Dorian will quickly move off to the northeast Friday night and high pressure will build in just in time for the weekend. Expect clearing skies with low rain chances for the weekend. Temperatures will warm to the low and mid 80s. Expect rough surf and some coastal/tidal flooding to linger through the weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers/Storms, Breezy. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 10-20

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers/Storms. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: E 15-25G35

Tomorrow: Cloudy, Widespread Heavy Rain, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: NE 35-45G60+

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

September 5th

1935 Hurricane: caused tornadoes, major flooding

1979 F3 Tornado: Newport News, F2 Tornado: Hampton, F1 Tornado: Gloucester Co

Tropical Update

Dorian expected to bring damaging winds, significant rainfall, and major flooding to the Mid-Atlantic coast today and tomorrow. Dorian is centered about 105 miles SSE of Charleston, South Carolina and moving north at 7 mph. A turn to the NNE is anticipated today, with a turn toward the NE tonight. A NE motion at a faster forward speed is forecast on Friday. On the forecast track, the center of Dorian will continue to approach the coast of South Carolina this morning, move near or over the coast of South Carolina later today, and then move near or over the coast of North Carolina tonight and Friday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 115 mph with higher gusts. Dorian is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Some fluctuations in intensity are expected this morning, followed by slow weakening through Saturday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 195 miles.

Hurricane Tracker

Fernand has dissipated over the rugged terrain in northeastern Mexico.

Tropical Storm Gabrielle moving over open waters in the eastern Atlantic. Gabrielle is centered about 780 miles WNW of the Cabo Verde Islands and moving NW at 7 mph. This motion is expected to continue for the next few days with an increase in forward speed expected late this week. Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next couple of days. Some slow strengthening is then expected to begin by this weekend.

We are tracking a small area of low pressure located a little over 200 miles northeast of Bermuda. Increasingly unfavorable upper-level winds, produced by Hurricane Dorian, are expected to inhibit further development during the next several days as the system moves NE into the central north Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

A tropical wave along the coast of Africa will begin to move over the eastern Atlantic tonight. Environmental conditions appear to be conducive for some slow development late this week, and this system has the potential to become a tropical depression early next week while it moves west across the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (near 0%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (50%)

