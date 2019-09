Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Lisa Davenport from Coastal Virginia Magazine and Stephen Quick from Stephen Alexander homes take us on a tour of the 2019 CoVa Magazine Idea House called "The Blacksburg".

For more information visit covaideahouse.com.

For more great stories from Coastal Virgiaia Magazine as seen on Coast Live visit www.coastalvirginiamag.com/coast-live.