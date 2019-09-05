RFK Stadium, the former home of the Washington Redskins, to be torn down by 2021

WASHINGTON, DC – Prior to moving to what is currently known as FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland during the 1997 NFL season, the Washington Redskins played in RFK Stadium.

That 58-year-old stadium won’t be standing for much longer.

As reported by the Washington Post, the District plans to tear down the structure by 2021. Officials say it’s not being torn down with plans of building a new stadium for the Redskins.

In addition to serving as a home to Washington, the Nationals and D.C. United played games there. It’s also served as a venue for concerts and performances.

RFK Stadium has sucked $2 million a year out of the city’s pockets, according to the Washington Post. That money has gone toward maintenance, landscaping, pest control, security and other services, with an additional $1.5 million on top of that being spent on utilities.

While officials deny plans to build a new NFL stadium there, it would make sense for the Redskins, whose lease at FedEx Field expires in 2027. They’d have the opportunity to return to the location that was home to Washington’s Super Bowl championship teams in 1983, 1988 and 1992, and they’d be back in the city that they’re named after.

In 2016 the Redskins proposed a new 60,000 seat stadium, but no potential sites or opening dates have been determined.