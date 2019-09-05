Rescuing and empowering those seeking freedom from addiction on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Recovery for Life is a non-profit organization that rescues and empowers children, teens and adults seeking freedom from addictions and compulsive disorders.

Executive director Dr. Paul Hardy discusses the group's goal to help families through education, emotional support groups and treatment.

For more information visit myrecoveryforlife.com.

A beneficiary of the 2019 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl, 2pm Saturday, September 14th at SB Ballard Stadium, ODU.

Watch the 2019 Charity Bowl Special on News 3 Sunday, September 15th at 11:15pm.