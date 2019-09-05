Raccoon in Norfolk test positive for rabies

NORFOLK, Va. – Officials in Norfolk are making residents aware that a raccoon in the city has tested positive for rabies recently.

According to the city officials, a juvenile raccoon was collected on August 24 along the 6900 block of Doummar Drive in the Larrymore Lawns area of the city and subsequently sent to the Virginia Department of Consolidated Laboratory Services in Richmond for testing.

If you or your pet have recently been bitten or scratched by a raccoon in this area, please contact Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

It is important to note that, in the event of any exposure, all animal bites and scratches should be reported to the local health department. Rabies is a deadly virus and residents are reminded to keep pets up-to-date on their rabies vaccinations.

Incidents occurring in the city of Norfolk should be reported to the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712 or Norfolk Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

The following precautions are recommended to reduce the risk of rabies exposure:

· Be sure dogs and cats are up-to-date on vaccinations.

· Keep pets confined to home and yard.

· Keep yards free of food that could attract wild animals.

· Do not handle, touch or take in stray or wild animals.

· Warn adults and children to report any animal bites or scratches.

· Report stray or unvaccinated animals to Animal Control at 757-664-7387.

· Report all animal or human exposures to the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.

For further information, please contact the Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health at 757-683-2712.