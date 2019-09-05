Full list of local school, business and organization closings
ACTION DAY: Here’s the latest on Hurricane Dorian’s track
ACTION DAY: Interactive hurricane tracker

Portsmouth city garages opened to public ahead of Hurricane Dorian’s arrival

Posted 11:17 am, September 5, 2019, by

 

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The City of Portsmouth is known for its high flood levels during serious storms, so city leaders are taking action.  City parking garages in Portsmouth including County, Harbor, Middle and Water street parking garages will be opened to the public for vehicles in low-lying areas during Hurricane Dorian.

The city parking garages opened up to the public at 8 a.m. Thursday morning. People will be able to leave their vehicles in the garages until 7 a.m. Monday morning. City leaders are asking residents not to park in any 24-Hour reserved parking spaces.

Please use 2nd floor parking spaces to avoid flooding and also observe garage clearances: County: 7′, Harbor: 6’2″, Middle: 6’10” and Water: 6’10”.

Click here for more Dorian coverage.

Interactive Hurricane Tracker |  Interactive Radar |  Latest ForecastWarnings 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.