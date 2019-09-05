Photos: Damage from Dorian’s path through Bahamas, up U.S. East Coast

Dorian, now a Category 3 hurricane, is currently traveling up the East Coast of the United States, with parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina seeing impacts from the storm and parts of North Carolina and Virginia bracing for effects later this week.

It hit the Bahamas as a Category 5 earlier in the week, where it remained stationary for more than 20 hours with “catastrophic” effects.

Here are some photos of the damage inflicted by Dorian’s path through the Bahamas and up the coast.

