Norfolk issues voluntary evacuation for residents in Zone A

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk residents living in Zone A are asked to voluntarily evacuate to higher ground due to the major tidal flooding expected from Hurricane Dorian on Friday.
Portsmouth residents living in Zone A have also been asked to voluntarily evacuate to higher ground beginning at noon Thursday.
Voluntary evacuation is a type of evacuation where people choose to move from a perceived area of danger to an area of safety either on their own or under the direction of government. No penalty is issued for failing to follow a voluntary evacuation.
