Newport News Police searching for missing endangered woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., – The Newport News Police Department is searching for 26-year-old Vicktoria Eadie-Rosser.

According to police, Eadie-Rosser, who lives in the 1000 block of 75th Street, was last seen at 8:45 a.m. Thursday wearing a red skirt and a black shirt. She is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. Police say she has tattoos of a crown and the words “No Regrets” on her chest.

Eadie-Rosser suffers from a medical condition and is endangered.

If you or someone you know has information on Eadie-Rosser’s whereabouts, call the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.

