Mandatory evacuation ordered for Zone A residents in Pasquotank, Camden counties

CAMDEN Co., N.C. – Residents in some North Carolina areas are under mandatory evacuation orders.
Effective immediately on Thursday the Emergency Management Agency said the following areas within Zone A and are under the order:
- Pasquotank County – areas south of the Elizabeth City Regional Airport.
- Camden County – Shiloh area and south.
- Elizabeth City – Oxford Heights community.
A Mandatory Evacuation Order means due to weather conditions there may be a point that emergency services may not be able to response.
