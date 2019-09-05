Mandatory evacuation ordered for Zone A residents in Pasquotank, Camden counties

CAMDEN Co., N.C. – Residents in some North Carolina areas are under mandatory evacuation orders.

Effective immediately on Thursday the Emergency Management Agency said the following areas within Zone A and are under the order:

Pasquotank County – areas south of the Elizabeth City Regional Airport.

Camden County – Shiloh area and south.

Elizabeth City – Oxford Heights community.

A Mandatory Evacuation Order means due to weather conditions there may be a point that emergency services may not be able to response.

