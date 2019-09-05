Help for students in beating the summer slide and achievement gaps on Coast Live

Full list of local school, business and organization closings
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Low-income students are 6 times more likely to drop out of high school  and suffer more from losses in reading and math skills over the summer. Horizons Hampton Roads is an academic, cultural and recreational program working to combat that and encourage students to realize their full potential.

Executive director Dick Trowbridge and January Serda join us to share the impact of the program locally. For more information visit horizonshamptonroads.org.

A beneficiary of the 2019 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl, 2pm Saturday, September 14th at SB Ballard Stadium, ODU.

Watch the 2019 Charity Bowl Special on News 3 Sunday, September 15th at 11:15pm.

