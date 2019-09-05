Hampton Police looking for missing 32-year-old man

Full list of local school, business and organization closings
Theodoric Elton Hunter Sr.

HAMPTON, Va. – Police in Hampton are looking for 32-year-old Theodoric Elton Hunter Sr., who has been missing since August 25.

According to police, Hunter has been gone for an extended amount of time and to not make contact with family, friends, or his employer.

Hunter was last seen driving his 2019 Black Nissan Altima with Virginia Tags UYY-5688.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

