Extra Dominion Energy crews heading to Hampton Roads to assist in hurricane preparation

HAMPTON, Va. – As Hurricane Dorian inches closer to Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina, Dominion Energy is actively gearing up for possible power outages.

Today, Dominion crews from Northern Virginia are heading to Hampton Roads and parts of North Carolina to help restore those expected power outages.

They told News 3 when a storm hits, very high winds and heavy rain can cause trees and branches to fall, which could cause downed power lines.

Dominion said hundreds of crews from other companies and states are making their way here to get power restored quickly.

Officials are warning residents of potential outages, which could last for days.

Dominion said if you have a generator, “Be sure it is fueled, tested and properly connected before the severe weather arrives. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and always operate outdoors with good ventilation.”

Also pack an emergency prep kit to stay safe during the stormy weather.

It should include:

Batteries and flashlights

Cash – power outages could affect ATM machines

Water (1 gallon, per person, per day)

Non-perishable food

First aid kit

Prescriptions

If you experience any outages due to Hurricane Dorian, contact Dominion Energy immediately at 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357).