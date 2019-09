Dow jumps 300 points after US and China say they’ll resume trade talks

The Dow and the broader stock market rallied sharply on Thursday, on track to log another day of gains on Thursday after US and Chinese officials said they will resume trade talks.

The escalating tensions between the world’s two largest economies has weighed on markets throughout the summer. But theĀ new talks, on the agenda for early October, are spurring optimism.

Stocks are sharply up, with the Dow trading more than 300 points higher, up 1.2%. The S&P 500 is up nearly 1% and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.2%. All three indexes finished higher on Wednesday, retracing the prior days losses.

“Even though expectations for a robust trade deal are low, with global growth continuing to deteriorate as trade tensions mount, investors are relieved just to see talks are back on,” said Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell, in emailed comments.

“There’s so much at stake that even incremental steps in the right direction are welcomed. The bottom line is that stocks need earnings growth to move forward, and you can’t get that without progress on US-China trade,” Young said.

Investors are also gearing up forĀ Friday’s US jobs report, which is expected to show some weakness thanks to the summer lull and the trade war.

Ahead of Friday’s report, private payrolls for August beat expectations at 195,000. Jobless claims for the week ending August 31 came in just above expectations at 217,000.