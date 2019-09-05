Antonio Brown threatens Raiders GM Mike Mayock, faces suspension

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Antonio Brown could lose out on millions after all of his off-field antics.

After missing Raiders practices, fighting with the NFL over his helmet and posting to social media a letter he received from the team about being fined, it’s been reported that Oakland might suspend the wide receiver.

As Ian Rapoport tweeted, Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into an ugly screaming match after the fine letter was shared on Instagram.

The Instagram caption read, “When your own team want to hate but there’s no stopping me now devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear.”

Rapoport reported that during the verbal argument, “Brown told Mayock that he would hit him in the face and then punted the ball… and said, Fine me for that.”

#Raiders WR Antonio Brown and GM Mike Mayock got into it earlier this week, and it got ugly. Mayock clearly frustrated with AB posting his fine letter on Instagram. And now, a suspension for conduct detrimental could mean losing $30M in guaranteed money. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2019

The letter states that “the Raiders reserve the right to impose additional remedies available under the Club’s Discipline Schedule, the CBA and your NFL Player Contract, including, but not limited to, additional fines and discipline for engaging in Conduct Detrimental to the Club.”

According to CBS Sports, that detrimental conduct could mean he loses up to $29 million in guaranteed money, and the $1 million included in his signing bonus.

With suspension looming, Brown might not be with the Raiders when they kick off the season at home on Monday against the Denver Broncos.