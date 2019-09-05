An organization that provides at-home care for sick children and more on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Families are faced with overwhelming challenges when a child becomes sick. Edmarc executive director Debbie Stitzer-Bame discusses how Edmarc steps in to help these families who are in need of home healthcare, hospice care and bereavement support for their children. Plus, gala chair Lori Strickland shares details on the 2019 Hope Gala that will serve children with life threatening illnesses.

The 7th Annual Hope Gala will take place Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at The Wyndham Oceanfront in Virginia Beach. For more information visit edmarc.org.

A beneficiary of the 2019 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl, 2pm Saturday, September 14th at SB Ballard Stadium, ODU.

Watch the 2019 Charity Bowl Special on News 3 Sunday, September 15th at 11:15pm.