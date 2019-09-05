Airlines monitoring flights from Norfolk due to Hurricane Dorian

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others are monitoring flights from Norfolk ahead of Hurricane Dorina’s potential impact on the region.

While Delta Airlines has not yet canceled flights out of Norfolk International Airport (ORF), the company says that cancelations may become a reality if the storm causes significant obstacles to flying.

Southwest Airlines has also said its monitoring the impact Dorian may have on travel from Norfolk International Airport, saying that flights may be delayed, diverted or canceled.

Those who may have flights for Friday through Delta and out of ORF can use a onetime waiver to change their flights free of charge. The waivers are an option because of the storm, according to Delta. United Airlines is also offering a similar waiver program due to Dorian.

Delta opened back up its flying operations in Melbourne, Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Fla.; and will resume flights in Savannah, Ga. Thursday afternoon.

Flights to and from Charleston, S.C.; Hilton Head Island, N.C.; Myrtle Beach, N.C.; New Bern, N.C. and Wilmington, N.C. remain suspended due to airport closures and crosswind limitations.

For a list of cancelations and delays for flights departing and arriving from Norfolk International Airport, click here.

