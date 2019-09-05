Airlines canceling, delaying flights at Norfolk International Airport due to Hurricane Dorian

Power outage numbers in the region due to Hurricane Dorian
Posted 12:20 pm, September 5, 2019, by , Updated at 06:36AM, September 6, 2019

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Multiple airlines are canceling and delaying flights from Norfolk International Airport as Hurricane Dorina impacts the region.

Those who may have flights for Friday through Delta and out of ORF can use a onetime waiver to change their flights free of charge. The waivers are an option because of the storm, according to Delta. United Airlines is also offering a similar waiver program due to Dorian.

