Virginia National Guard to mobilize some troops for Hurricane Dorian support

RICHMOND, Va. – As of right now, the Virginia National Guard is planning on mobilizing 30 Soldiers for state emergency support duty in the Eastern Shore and Hampton Roads areas.

Soldiers assisting with Hurricane Dorian support have already been sent to the region. But more Soldiers and VNG personnel could be mobilized depending on the potential impacts of the storm.

Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Sept. 2 authorizing the VNG’s mobilization as well as other state agencies to organize resources and deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts.

“Hurricane Dorian is a serious storm, and current predictions indicate that it may affect parts of Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “I am declaring a state of emergency to ensure that localities and communities have the appropriate level of assistance, and to coordinate the Commonwealth’s response to any potential impacts from Hurricane Dorian. I encourage Virginians to take all necessary precautions to make sure they are prepared as well.”

Missions for the Virginia National Guard are made through the irginia Department of Emergency Management and responds as part of a multi-agency team with the Virginia State Police, the Virginia Department of Transportation and other state and local emergency agencies to provide support capabilities to communities in need.

“It is very important that we get our personnel and equipment staged and ready at the right locations before the severe weather hits so we are able to rapidly respond if needed,” explained Brig. Gen. James Ring, Virginia National Guard director of the joint the staff.

Additional Soldiers, Airmen and Virginia Defense Force members will be on duty in Richmond and Fort Pickett to provide mission command, logistics, administrative and public information support.

