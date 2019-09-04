× Virginia Beach police trying to identify suspects in credit card fraud, larceny cases

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach need help from the community to identify people captured on surveillance video in several different

cases.

In the first case, they’re trying to find a man accused of using a stolen credit card to buy more than $3,800 worth of computer and phone products from the Apple store at Lynnhaven Mall. Police say the man seen to the left was captured on video using the stolen card.

It was taken from a locker at One Life Fitness on August 3.

The case number for this is 2019-029323.

Another case they’re investigating also involves a stolen credit card. Police say the woman seen to the left used a stolen credit card on two occasions to buy alcohol from an ABC store.

She’s believed to be 21-24 years old, around 5’3″ and 90 – 100 pounds.

The case number is 2019-026476.

The two men seen to the left are wanted in connection to a car break-in.

According to police, they parked in the Sheraton garage on Aug. 11. As they were walking back to their car, they started checking door handles and found a car that was unlocked.

Police say they took multiple items from inside the car.

The case number is 2019-060566.

If you know who any of these people are, you can give a tip anonymously through the Crime Line.

Your tip could make you eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.