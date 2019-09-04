USGS to install rapid deployment gauges in Hampton Roads to monitor potential flooding from Dorian

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Field crews with the U.S. Geological Survey will be installing five rapid deployment gauges in Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Chesapeake to monitor the potential flooding caused by Hurricane Dorian.

Rapid deployment gauges provide real-time information to emergency managers tracking floodwaters, such as water level, precipitation, wind speed, humidity and barometric pressure.

USGS scientists will be in the field all day Wednesday and until about 2 p.m. Thursday installing the special instruments.

The gauges will be installed at the following locations. Click each location to view a Google map with the exact GPS location:

USGS crews can quickly install RDGs at critical locations when needed, which helps augment the agency’s permanent nationwide real-time network of about 8,500 streamgages that transmit both streamflow and water levels and another 1,700 streamgages that transmit just water levels.

The general public can track all current RDG deployments for Hurricane Dorian here.

