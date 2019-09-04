Universities close, neighbors in Elizabeth City prepare for Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Watch for parts of Virginia and northeast N.C. ahead of Dorian
September 4, 2019

ELIZABETH CITY, NC – As Hurricane Dorian continues to make it’s way closer to the United States, Elizabeth City residents are preparing for the worst case scenario.

At Elizabeth City State University and Mid-Atlantic Christian University students have been evacuated from campus.

Neighbors who live in the Downtown area of the city tell News 3 they are worried about the flood waters that could come with this storm. Today, many came the Public Works Department to fill sandbags with sand provided by the city.

Neighbors say the Downtown area is known to flood during normal storms, which is why they are so worried about what Hurricane Dorian could bring.

According to the Pasquotank/Camden/Elizabeth City Emergency Management Facebook page after a meeting Wednesday morning they decided the following:

  • A State of Emergency has been declared for Pasquotank, Camden and Elizabeth City effective as of 9 a.m. September 4.
  • A Shelter will be open at the Kermit E. White Center on Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City at 8 a.m., September 5.
  • A Voluntary Evacuation for residents living in Zone A will be in effect beginning at 8 a.m. September 5.
  • Camden County Offices will close at 3 p.m., September 5 and also be closed September 6.
  • Pasquotank County Offices will be closed on September 6.

