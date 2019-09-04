‘To the woman in the garage’ – Virginia Beach woman surprised with unexpected act of kindness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - How often do we stop and really take a few moments to notice the people around us?

A woman in Virginia Beach is thankful that some strangers did. It led to an unexpected act of kindness when she needed it most.

It all started when Sheryll Green was cleaning out the garage with her sister.

Over the years, a lot of stuff had piled up.

"Everybody in this family has lived in this house at some point," Green said.

They were almost finished when she came across something that made her heart stop - a small shoe box with an old card inside.

"[It was] made out of construction paper, clearly made by a child," Green said, "I opened the card and to my surprise it was from my son, and I lost it. I broke down."

Her son Sherrod died just a few months ago in a motorcycle accident at the age of 27.

"There are days when I feel like I could possibly die of a broken heart," Green said.

But then something unexpected turned up the next day.

"When I saw it I was like, 'Oh my gosh. What is that? Where'd it come from?'" Green said.

A small bag was sitting on the table next to her front door. Inside the bag was a small angel figurine with a handwritten card addressed 'to the woman in the garage.'

"It says, 'may you have peace and healing of your heart, many blessings," Green said, reading the card.

She doesn't know who left it, but thinks it was most likely a couple who happened to be walking by her house when she made her tearful discovery the day before, lifting her up when she needed it most.

"I can tell you that it definitely brought some healing in my heart," Green said, "She now sits in a place where I see her every morning when I get up and every night before I go to bed, and I kiss her when I leave in the morning."

As Green found, sometimes when you're going through through old junk, it can lead you to a treasure you were never expecting.