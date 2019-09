Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - As we age, it can be more difficult to achieve our body goals. Bethany Strickland from Fast Fit Body Sculpting talks about how their technology can be used for anybody looking to lose fat, no matter what age.

Presented by

Fast Fit Body Sculpting

1-800-FAST-FIT

www.fastfitbodysculpting.com