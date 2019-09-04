Suffolk Firefighters respond to 10-story high-rise building fire

SUFFOLK, Va. – Firefighters in Suffolk Wednesday morning responded to a fire at a high-rise building in the city around 9:30 a.m.

The fire at the building located on the corner of West Washington Street and North Main Street created smoky conditions.

Officials said that flames could be seen coming from the 10-story landmark building when it was first reported to city dispatch.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews worked to make sure all residents of the high-rise building were safe, checking each floor and evacuating the building.

The cause of the fire is not known and no injuries have been reported at this time.

