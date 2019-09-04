Hurricane Watch for parts of Virginia and northeast N.C. ahead of Dorian
Here’s the latest on Hurricane Dorian’s track
Interactive hurricane tracker

Suffolk Firefighters respond to 10-story high-rise building fire

Posted 10:08 am, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21AM, September 4, 2019

Photo Gallery

SUFFOLK, Va. – Firefighters in Suffolk Wednesday morning responded to a fire at a high-rise building in the city around 9:30 a.m.

The fire at the building located on the corner of West Washington Street and North Main Street created smoky conditions.

Officials said that flames could be seen coming from the 10-story landmark building when it was first reported to city dispatch.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews worked to make sure all residents of the high-rise building were safe, checking each floor and evacuating the building.

The cause of the fire is not known and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Download the News 3 App for updates on this story.

Google Map for coordinates 36.728205 by -76.583246.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.