Officials warn of social media scams and cybercrime associated with Hurricane Dorian

RALEIGH, N.C. – Hurricane Dorian is bringing more than just weather damage.

Officials with the N.C. Department of Information Technology urged North Carolinians to be cautious of cybercrime and social media scams associated Hurricane Dorian on Tuesday.

Cybercriminals take advantage of natural disasters such as hurricanes, to solicit personal information and to take advantage of vulnerable infrastructures, disaster victims and volunteers by using social engineering techniques like phishing, officials said.

Phishing emails and phone calls may try to pose as official disaster aid organizations such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA and other federal representatives will never ask for personal banking information, Social Security numbers or registration numbers.

These steps were provided by the N.C. Department of Information Technology to stay safe:

Carefully look at email and web addresses. Cybercriminals will make them look as legitimate as possible, often using variations of spellings. The URL may have a different domain, such as .net instead of .gov.

Do not click on links in emails and social media posts from anyone unless you know and have verified the sender or social media account.

Take time to look at the sender’s email address. Do not click on any links until you are certain the organization is legitimate. Validate the organization’s website for its contact information, and use sites such as www.charitynavigator.org to verify a charity organization.

Make sure anti-malware software is up to date, and you’ve implemented anti-phishing capabilities if available.

Do not provide personal information or information about your organization.

If you are the victim of a scam, submit a complaint by clicking here.

If you are the victim of a cyberattack, submit an incident report by clicking here.

