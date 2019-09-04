Action Day: Hurricane Watch for some Virginia and northeastern N.C. communities due to Hurricane Dorian
Here’s the latest on Hurricane Dorian’s track
Interactive hurricane tracker

Portsmouth School Board member returns to former elementary school, surprises teachers with money for supplies

Posted 4:38 am, September 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:57AM, September 4, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A handful of teachers at Lakeview Elementary School received a nice surprise on the first day of school on Tuesday.

Portsmouth School Board Vice Chair Cardell Patillo attended Lakeview more than 30 years ago from kindergarten through third grade.

To give back, Patillo visited each of his former classrooms and gifted the current teachers $200 in gift cards and cash to spend on supplies.

"Knowing it's understood that they're underpaid and they don't even get the 'thank you's' they deserve so if I could just come out here to say thank you, it meant a lot to me," said Patillo.

He also stopped in the cafeteria to gift each cafeteria worker a $25 gift card.

Geramiah Gardner, a first-year music teacher at the school, says the surprise was a welcome one.

"I'm thrown off, wow. Overjoyed actually because I definitely need this. It's my first year teaching and I'm super, super excited to be here," he said.

Click HERE for more information on how to "Win the School Year."

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.