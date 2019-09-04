× Looking for the latest and greatest in home building? Check out the 2019 CoVa Idea House

VIRGINIA BEACH & YORK COUNTY, Va. – The Coastal Virginia Magazine Idea House is back this year and ready to offer some inspiration.

The Southside Idea House is located in Ashby’s Bridge in Virginia Beach and was built by Stephen Alexander Homes.

It’s 3,800 square feet with a coastal farmhouse look with modern elements.

The two-story, five bedroom, 4 1/2 bathroom home includes plank wood flooring, a newly-released GE cooktop and rustic accents.

In York County’s The Oaks at Fenton Mill sits the Peninsula Idea House, built by Lawson Homes.

It’s a 3,560-square foot, ranch-style home with five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It features hardwood floors and black-and-white tuxedo features in the kitchen with black stainless steel appliances.

