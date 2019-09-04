List of local shelters where you can seek refuge from Hurricane Dorian

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Hurricane Dorian’s path looks like it may impact Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina, and if you live in an area where a mandatory evacuation was ordered, you may be wondering where to go.

Here is a list of shelters in Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina where you can seek refuge from the storm:

Virginia

Portsmouth

The shelter at I.C. Norcom High School, located at 1801 London Boulevard, will open at 12 p.m. on Thursday, September 5.

Those deciding to stay in shelters should be mindful that they do fill up quickly. You are advised not to show up empty-handed and should bring at least a 3-day supply of the following:

Food & water: Bring snacks, bottled water and non-perishable canned or packaged food

Medications: Bring prescriptions, glasses and contacts and durable medical equipment

Clothing: Bring a complete change of clothes and footwear

Bedding: This includes blankets and sleeping bags

Hygiene items: This includes blankets and sleeping bags

Important papers: This includes ID, proof of residency and insurance papers

Cash: This is just in case you debit or credit card is not working

Entertainment items: This includes puzzles, toys for children and reading material

Miscellaneous: Battery-powered radio, first aid kit, flashlight, etc.

The City of Portsmouth will pick up at these locations from 12-7:30 p.m. Thursday:

Fire Station 11 at 32 Prospect Parkway

George Washington Highway and Greenwood Drive

Greenwood at Deep Creek Boulevard

Deep Creek at Portsmouth Boulevards

Deep Creek Boulevard at Jefferson Avenue

South Street at Des Moines Avenue

Elm Avenue at Centre Avenue

Elm Avenue at Lincoln Street

Elm Avenue at County Street

Elm Avenue at Leckie Street

Madison Street at 7th Street

Lincoln Street at 7th Street

London Boulevard and Constitution Avenue

Florida Avenue and Hartford Street

Tyler Crescent at Hartford Street

King Street at Rodman Avenue

Race Street at Rodman Avenue

Clifford Street and Powhatan Avenue

Park Manor Boulevard at Elmhurst Lane

City Park Avenue at Vick Street

Williamsburg

As of Wednesday, September 4, city officials are not planning to activate their emergency center. However, they do have plans to open one should the conditions change.

North Carolina

Bertie County

The following schools will open as shelters at 12 p.m. Thursday, September 5:

Colerain Elementary School

West Bertie Elementary School

Bertie High School

The following schools will open as shelters at noon on Thursday, Sept. 5: Colerain, West Bertie and Bertie High schools. pic.twitter.com/Ye0not5h8M — Bertie Co. Schools (@BCoSchools) September 4, 2019

Chowan County

The Chowan County Emergency Operations Center has designated two shelters to be opened on Thursday, September 5. They will be located at:

John A. Holmes High School – 600 Woodard Street, Edenton, N.C. 27932

Chowan Middle School (pet-friendly) – 2845 Virginia Road, Tyner, N.C. 27980

Residents who anticipate evacuating to a shelter should gather their personal items to include bedding, medication, comfort and personal hygiene items; infant supplies such as formula, bottles, disposable diapers and pacifiers; and important personal documents. Items that will not be allowed at the shelters include pets, alcoholic beverages and weapons of any type.

Chowan Middle School has been designated as a pet-friendly shelter. While those seeking shelter at this location will be able to bring their pets, the pets will not be allowed to roam freely throughout the school. There will be a designated location where the pets will be housed.

The following items will be required in order to bring your pets.:

Certification of current rabies shot

Kennel for animal

Food & water for animal

Leash

Residents will be responsible for the care of their animals, such as feeding and walking them. The resident MUST be at the emergency people shelter.

No vicious animals will be accepted at the emergency pet shelter.

Gates County

The shelter at Gates County High School will open at 5 p.m. Thursday, September 5.

Perquimans County

A general population shelter will open on Thursday, September 5 at 5 p.m. at Perquimans County High School, located at 305 South Edenton Road Street. No pets will be allowed at this shelter.

Pasquotank County

A shelter will be open at the Kermit E. White Center on Weeksville Road in Elizabeth City starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, September 5.

*This list will continue to be updated as we receive more information about shelters in other areas.

