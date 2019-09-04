Joint Base Langley-Eustis officials give update on Hurricane Dorian evacuation orders

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – As weather experts at Joint Base Langley-Eustis are now anticipating a storm surge of 7 feet on Friday at 2 p.m., Col. Clinton Ross, 633rd Air Base Wing commander, has amended the previous limited evacuation order to include all dorm residents on Langley Air Force Base.

The order is effective immediately.

Dorm residents must contact their unit’s leadership before departure.

With this new change, all dorm residents, Lighter-Than-Air housing, Heavier-Than-Air housing and all lodging facilities are required to evacuate to their safe haven location by 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 5.

The Safe Haven location shall not exceed 750 miles and should be located outside the designated evacuation area, in a “safe” locaton.

Per diem entitlements that are paid to each evacuee are as follows:

Transportation and per diem en-route

Lodging

Meals/incidental expenses at safe haven location.

Lodging is paid for commercial quarters and must be documented by receipt and are mandatory for reimbursement.

You are asked to see the evacuation orders from your commands to get more of the per diem entitlements details.

Click here for more Dorian coverage.

