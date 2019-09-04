Groceries to grab ahead of Hurricane Dorian

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – As Hurricane Dorian travels up the East Coast, folks in our area are preparing for the worst case scenario.

People headed out to grocery stores across Hampton Roads and stocked up on non-perishable items.

The main items flying off the shelves were bottled water, canned vegetables and boxed goods like cereal or crackers.

Employees at local grocery stores said they had to restock the shelves this week quicker than usual.

Officials report that ahead of any major storm you’ll want to make sure your cupboards are stocked with food that can last for at least three days without electricity.

FEMA recommends buying one gallon of water per person per day for at least three days. They said that can be used for drinking and sanitation.

They also suggest you have a basic emergency supply kit filled with flash lights and extra batteries, a can opener, blankets and more.

Debra Patterson of Chesapeake told News 3 that she has most of the supplies she needs to hunker down during a storm, “I pretty much keep batteries and candles and lights, I’ve even got a headlight so I pretty much keep that all the time.”