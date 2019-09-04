× Getting rid of dangerous limbs before Dorian approaches Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. – John Leagult called the landscapers to bring out the chainsaw Wednesday afternoon because he isn’t taking any chances with Hurricane Dorian.

“We had two great big Pine trees right here where I’m standing and when we had the last hurricane both of them came down,” said Leagult. He was lucky it fell into the street and not his home. “We were afraid!”

He doesn’t want to take a chance with the Pine and Oak trees in his backyard.

So he called a local tree removal service ‘A Guy and His Dog Landscaping and Tree Service’.

“The limb that is hanging down there right now is large enough that if it was hanging over a home it would go straight through the roof, straight through the roof and into the house it would kill them,” said Jason Minson.

Minson is the owner of the company. He says whenever there is a storm approaching people make the same mistake.

“They think ‘I have this branch going over my house and I’ll see if the hurricane will break it and wait and let my insurance take care of it.” He says it’s not worth the risk.

“If it goes through your roof is it worth waiting to save some money and put your children, spouse and animals at risks,” he adds.

Minson says there are some things people can look for in their backyards.

“Look out for branches that don’t have leaves on them, that’s a for sure sign that they are dead.”

Legault says his past experience has taught him not to underestimate storms. “This is no joke this storm, we had a little one before and we’ve had problems.”