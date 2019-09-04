Emergency evacuation order issued for active duty military, dependents in five N.C. counties ahead of Hurricane Dorian

NORFOLK, Va. – Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA) issued an emergency evacuation order Wednesday in anticipation of Hurricane Dorian.

The order applies to active duty service members and their dependents, reservists on active duty and their dependents, Department of Defense and Department of the Navy employees and authorized escorts for a dependent or civilian employee residing in the following North Carolina counties where mandatory evacuations have been ordered:

Hyde County (all residents including the Town of Ocracoke)

Dare County (all residents)

Carteret County (residents in the Town of Beaufort only)

Currituck County (mandatory evacuation of Currituck Outer Banks)

New Hanover County (mandatory evacuations for residents of Carolina Beach, Kure Beach, Wrightsville Beach and Figure Eight Island)

CNRMA also ordered all naval units/activities in the state of North Carolina at or east of the Raleigh-Durham metro area to prepare for possible destructive winds of greater than 50 knots within the next 12 hours, thereby setting Tropical Cyclone Conditions of Readiness (TCCOR) One (I).

Personnel should contact local county officials to verify specific areas currently under mandatory evacuations to ensure they have the most up-to-date information prior to traveling. Reimbursement is only authorized for specific areas under mandatory evacuation.

Parent commands must determine whether the individual(s) should evacuate and should consider whether the location is covered under a disaster or emergency declaration issued by the federal or state government due to Hurricane Dorian, and whether the location being evacuated is covered under a mandatory or voluntary evacuation order issued by a competent civilian authority.

Active duty service members in Navy units may be issued Temporary Duty (TDY) or Permanent Change of Station (PCS) orders, but are not considered in an evacuation status.

Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) claimancy evacuees are authorized to proceed within 500 miles of the designated remote safe haven area of Asheville, N.C.

Non-CNIC claimancy evacuees covered under this evacuation directive should proceed to the remote safe haven area designated by their parent chain of command.

Individuals evacuating under this authority must be issued individual orders by their parent command. Parent commands must verify that criteria is met in advance of issuing orders. Eligible personnel are reminded that they do not need to wait for individual evacuation orders before evacuating. Individual orders can be issued by the parent command once evacuees reach their respective safe haven.

Reimbursement for lodging and per diem will be at the approved rate for the designated safe haven. Costs incurred by an evacuee for travel conducted without authorization away from the designated safe haven are the sole responsibility of the evacuee. Funding for military and civilian personnel is the responsibility of the parent command. Line of accounting for dependents and any authorized escort will be provided separately. Reimbursement eligible expenses must have occurred within the specified timeframe and may not exceed the authorization provided.

All personnel and their families should review their Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System (NFAAS) account (accessible here) information. Personnel unable to contact their parent command may report their status through the NFAAS website or call (877) 414-05358. To assist a family during the storm, a NFAAS needs assessment module must be activated to assist the impacted personnel, document their status and request assistance, if needed.

Personnel should visit the Ready Navy website here and maintain situational awareness through regular communication with their parent chain of command.

