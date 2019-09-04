A school dedicated to serving students with learning differences on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Chesapeake Bay Academy is the only K-12 independent school in Southeastern Virginia dedicated to serving students with a variety of learning differences.

Dr. Judy Jankowski and Dana Calo discuss how students of different abilities can benefit from different learning styles and explain what it means for a child to be "twice exceptional."

For more information visit cba-va.org.

A beneficiary of the 2019 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl, 2pm Saturday, September 14th at SB Ballard Stadium, ODU.

Watch the 2019 Charity Bowl Special on News 3 Sunday, September 15th at 11:15pm.