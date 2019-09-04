Hurricane Watch for parts of Virginia and northeast N.C. ahead of Dorian
A program that provides reading materials to children in need on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Reading Enhances All Children (REACH) is a program that provides developmentally-appropriate books to children throughout Coastal Virginia.

Two of the people that keep the organization going, Dr. Jennifer Goff and Leslie Clarridge, discuss the mission of REACH and the programs that they offer.

For more information visit www.reachreads.org.

A beneficiary of the 2019 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl, 2pm Saturday, September 14th at SB Ballard Stadium, ODU.

Watch the 2019 Charity Bowl Special on News 3 Sunday, September 15th at 11:15pm.

