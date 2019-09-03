Here’s the latest on Hurricane Dorian’s track
Virginia Beach Public Works to provide sand in preparation of possible effects from Dorian

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The City of Virginia Beach wants its residents to be prepared for any possible effects from Hurricane Dorian as it approaches our area.

Handing out bags of sand to Virginia Beach residents ahead of Hurricane Florence in September 2018

Virginia Beach Public Works announced sand will be available starting Wednesday morning for residents who wish to fill sandbags in anticipation of possible flooding and other storm-related effects from the hurricane.

Sand is scheduled to be delivered to the Virginia Beach Sportsplex by 9:30 a.m. There will be a limited number of shovels and containers available courtesy of the city. Residents are strongly encouraged to bring their own shovel and bags/containers.

Residents will be allowed to fill bags for personal use only; no truck or bulk pick-up will be permitted.

The Virginia Beach Sportsplex is located at 2044 Landstown Centre Way.

