Tropical Storm Fernand has formed in the Gulf of Mexico.

The storm is headed west at 7 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been expanded for the coast of northeast Mexico and is now in effect from Barra del Tordo to the Mouth of the Rio Grande, the National Hurricane Center said.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 3

Location: 23.5 N 95.3 W

Moving: W at 7 mph

Max sustained winds 40 mph

