TRICARE announces temporary prescription changes in coastal Virginia as a result of Hurricane Dorian

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency announced TRICARE beneficiaries in southern and coastal Virginia cities and counties may receive emergency prescription refills until October 2 if they need them as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

The impacted communities include the counties of: Accomack, Essex, Gloucester, Isle of Wight, James City, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northampton, Northumberland, Richmond, Surry, Westmoreland, and York; and the independent cities of Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Poquoson, Portsmouth, Richmond, and Suffolk.

To obtain an emergency refill of prescription medications, beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy.

TRICARE is the military’s health benefit, covering more than 745,000 active-duty and reserve-component service members, military retirees and their families in Virginia.

To find a network pharmacy:

Call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303 or search the network pharmacy locator at this link.

If possible, visit the pharmacy where the prescription was filled. For a retail chain, the prescription can be filled at another store in that chain. If the provider is available, he or she may call in a new prescription to any network pharmacy.

TRICARE beneficiaries not on active duty do not need a referral to receive care from urgent care providers. They can receive urgent care from any TRICARE-authorized urgent care center or provider. This allows beneficiaries to seek nonemergency care for illnesses or injuries if their primary care provider is unavailable because of weather disruptions.

Beneficiaries are advised to visit this website for updates.

Click here for more Dorian coverage.

Interactive Hurricane Tracker | Interactive Radar | Latest Forecast | Warnings