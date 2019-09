Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - For Toasting Tuesday this week, we're drinking wine in a can! Don't let that fool you though, Union Wine Company's Oregon-Grown Wines are high quality and delicious.

There are several varieties, but today we're toasting with their Rose Bubbles. It has notes of wild strawberry, fruit cocktail, and tart cherry.

Each can contains two generous glasses, and sells for $6-9. Share your Toasting Tuesday pics at #PinkiesDown.