The proper way to put a baby to sleep on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The mission at Children's Health Investment Program (CHIP) is to build a healthy community by building a healthy child, which includes a proper sleeping environment. CHIP president Trish O'Brien talks to us about CHIP and Sleeptight coordinator Jessica Gipson show us the proper way to position a baby in a crib and share some of the do's and don'ts of putting your child to sleep.

For more information on CHIP visit www.chipshr.org. To learn about the Steeptight program visit sleeptighthamptonroads.org.

A beneficiary of the 2019 Priority Toyota Charity Bowl, 2pm Saturday, September 14th at SB Ballard Stadium, ODU.

Watch the 2019 Charity Bowl Special on News 3 Sunday, September 15th at 11:15pm.

